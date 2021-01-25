Tonghua authorities said they were working to improve the city's food supply chain. Photo: Xinhua Tonghua authorities said they were working to improve the city's food supply chain. Photo: Xinhua
Tonghua authorities said they were working to improve the city's food supply chain. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese Covid-19 lockdowns: Jilin residents vent anger over food shortages

  • Social media posts include complaints of scarce vegetables, no meat and unanswered hotline
  • Official in city of Tonghua, which has 2 million-plus residents, apologises for failure to deliver necessities and pledges more help

Holly Chik
Updated: 9:06pm, 25 Jan, 2021

