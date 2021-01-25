The deaths were confirmed a day after 11 miners were rescued. Photo: Xinhua
China gold mine blast: 10 confirmed dead and one still missing a day after 11 survivors rescued
- Rescuers find the bodies of a group who were trying to escape through a tunnel following the explosion in Shandong province
- The 11 survivors who were brought to the surface on Sunday are now receiving medical treatment and counselling
Topic | Natural disasters
The deaths were confirmed a day after 11 miners were rescued. Photo: Xinhua