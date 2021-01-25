The deaths were confirmed a day after 11 miners were rescued. Photo: Xinhua The deaths were confirmed a day after 11 miners were rescued. Photo: Xinhua
China gold mine blast: 10 confirmed dead and one still missing a day after 11 survivors rescued

  • Rescuers find the bodies of a group who were trying to escape through a tunnel following the explosion in Shandong province
  • The 11 survivors who were brought to the surface on Sunday are now receiving medical treatment and counselling

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 9:33pm, 25 Jan, 2021

