Shi Kehui’s departure from Guangdong was confirmed on Tuesday. Photo: Handout
China sends Guangdong anti-corruption chief to take on similar role in Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office
- Shi Kehui had previously worked under the current head of the HKMAO Xia Baolong in Zhejiang province
- Shi, described as ‘efficient’ and a ‘workaholic’, has also served in the party’s top graft-busting agency under current Vice-President Wang Qishan
