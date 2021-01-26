Shi Kehui’s departure from Guangdong was confirmed on Tuesday. Photo: Handout Shi Kehui’s departure from Guangdong was confirmed on Tuesday. Photo: Handout
China /  Politics

China sends Guangdong anti-corruption chief to take on similar role in Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office

  • Shi Kehui had previously worked under the current head of the HKMAO Xia Baolong in Zhejiang province
  • Shi, described as ‘efficient’ and a ‘workaholic’, has also served in the party’s top graft-busting agency under current Vice-President Wang Qishan

William Zheng
Updated: 10:27pm, 26 Jan, 2021

