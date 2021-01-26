The forest in China’s arid northwest was planted to protect the area from desertification and sandstorms. Photo: Weibo
Authorities reject claims a forest in China was destroyed to make way for vineyards
- Gansu government says forest is 4.65 sq km – about the same as when it was planted in 1963 to protect the area from desertification and sandstorms
- But environmental group wants an explanation, saying that is nearly half the original size and it is ‘deeply shocked’ by investigation finding
Topic | Environment
