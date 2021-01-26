li Wenliang was hailed as a hero for speaking out. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Chinese human rights lawyers repeat campaign to honour Wuhan whistle-blower Li Wenliang
- Online campaign urges members of the public to speak out about their experiences of the past year and the importance of telling the truth
- Li, who died from Covid-19, was hailed as a national hero after he was disciplined for warning medical colleagues about disease
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
