The Philippines, Myanmar, Malaysia and Vietnam are all hotspots for Chinese gamblers. Photo: AFP
Beijing to expand blacklist of overseas gambling destinations for Chinese tourists
- Travel restrictions on places where Chinese go to gamble were first imposed in August
- List has not been made public, but Southeast Asian countries like the Philippines, Myanmar, Malaysia and Vietnam are all hotspots
Topic | China Society
The Philippines, Myanmar, Malaysia and Vietnam are all hotspots for Chinese gamblers. Photo: AFP