The Philippines, Myanmar, Malaysia and Vietnam are all hotspots for Chinese gamblers. Photo: AFP
Beijing to expand blacklist of overseas gambling destinations for Chinese tourists

  • Travel restrictions on places where Chinese go to gamble were first imposed in August
  • List has not been made public, but Southeast Asian countries like the Philippines, Myanmar, Malaysia and Vietnam are all hotspots

Jane CaiGuo Rui
Jane Cai in Beijing and Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 9:00am, 28 Jan, 2021

