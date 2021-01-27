Activist Guo Feixiong has been jailed twice and has campaigned against torture in jails and for the rights of political prisoners. Photo: Leu Siew Ying Activist Guo Feixiong has been jailed twice and has campaigned against torture in jails and for the rights of political prisoners. Photo: Leu Siew Ying
Activist Guo Feixiong has been jailed twice and has campaigned against torture in jails and for the rights of political prisoners. Photo: Leu Siew Ying
Activist threatens hunger strike if he’s barred from leaving China to care for ailing wife in US

  • National security officers told Guo Feixiong they have been ordered to stop him at the airport on Thursday
  • He has appealed to the premier and public security minister to allow him to travel to care for his cancer-stricken wife

Mimi Lau
Updated: 11:11pm, 27 Jan, 2021

