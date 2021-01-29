Shanghai painter Zhang Chenchu has been criticised for his latest work depicting four Chinese scholars. Photo: Handout Shanghai painter Zhang Chenchu has been criticised for his latest work depicting four Chinese scholars. Photo: Handout
Chinese artist’s painting of nationalistic scholars causes upset online

  • Work by Zhang Chenchu features four Chinese scholars on a red background with a yellow five-pointed star in their faces
  • Online article accuses artist of ‘stabbing heroes in the back’

Jun Mai
Jun Mai in Beijing

Updated: 9:00am, 29 Jan, 2021

