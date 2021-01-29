Staff wearing face masks and shields direct rail passengers in Beijing on Thursday, although the number travelling was said to be smaller than in previous years. Photo: AP
China’s Covid-19 outbreaks force caution as Lunar New Year travel rush begins
- Government pushes initiatives to limit and discourage movement during the traditional migration period
- Transport ministry estimates 1.2 billion trips will be made over the 40-day holiday season, a 60 per cent drop from 2019
Topic | Coronavirus China
