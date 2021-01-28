Beijing has formally approved the arrest of Wang Yong, a former leader of Hainan. Photo: Handout Beijing has formally approved the arrest of Wang Yong, a former leader of Hainan. Photo: Handout
Beijing has formally approved the arrest of Wang Yong, a former leader of Hainan. Photo: Handout
China approves arrest of former Hainan official on corruption charges

  • Wang Yong, ex-vice-chairman of the provincial committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, is accused of taking bribes
  • He was expelled from the Communist Party earlier this year for ‘serious violations of party discipline and laws’

Guo Rui
Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 10:25pm, 28 Jan, 2021

