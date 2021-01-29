Cadres from the mainland attended briefings, including on disciplinary issues, in Shenzhen before they arrived in Hong Kong. Photo: Sun Yeung
Beijing expands liaison office in Hong Kong as it seeks to tighten supervision, sources say
- About 100 additional staff said to have been transferred from mainland in the past year, many of them with skills in areas such as social media
- Central government’s liaison office has been given more responsibilities including making sure city is ‘ruled by patriots’
