Beijing expands liaison office in Hong Kong as it seeks to tighten supervision, sources say

  • About 100 additional staff said to have been transferred from mainland in the past year, many of them with skills in areas such as social media
  • Central government’s liaison office has been given more responsibilities including making sure city is ‘ruled by patriots’

William Zheng
Updated: 8:00am, 29 Jan, 2021

Cadres from the mainland attended briefings, including on disciplinary issues, in Shenzhen before they arrived in Hong Kong. Photo: Sun Yeung
