Activist detained at airport barred from leaving China to care for ill wife, contact cut off

  • Guo Feixiong had visa to fly to Washington DC but was stopped at Shanghai airport and accused of ‘endangering national security’
  • He declared he would go on a hunger strike and only leave the airport if forcibly removed and has not been heard from since

Mimi Lau
Mimi Lau

Updated: 2:28pm, 29 Jan, 2021

