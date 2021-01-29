Lai Xiaomin, the former chairman of China Huarong Asset Management, was executed on Friday. Photo: Weibo
Corruption in China: former top banker Lai Xiaomin executed for taking US$277 million in bribes
- Amount of bribes received by ex-chairman of China Huarong Asset Management was ‘extremely large, the crime’s circumstances were particularly serious and the social impact was particularly severe’, Supreme People’s Court says
- Lai was convicted by a court in Tianjin earlier this month
Lai Xiaomin, the former chairman of China Huarong Asset Management, was executed on Friday. Photo: Weibo