Lai Xiaomin, the former chairman of China Huarong Asset Management, was executed on Friday. Photo: Weibo Lai Xiaomin, the former chairman of China Huarong Asset Management, was executed on Friday. Photo: Weibo
Lai Xiaomin, the former chairman of China Huarong Asset Management, was executed on Friday. Photo: Weibo
China /  Politics

Corruption in China: former top banker Lai Xiaomin executed for taking US$277 million in bribes

  • Amount of bribes received by ex-chairman of China Huarong Asset Management was ‘extremely large, the crime’s circumstances were particularly serious and the social impact was particularly severe’, Supreme People’s Court says
  • Lai was convicted by a court in Tianjin earlier this month

Topic |   Corruption in China
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:49pm, 29 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Lai Xiaomin, the former chairman of China Huarong Asset Management, was executed on Friday. Photo: Weibo Lai Xiaomin, the former chairman of China Huarong Asset Management, was executed on Friday. Photo: Weibo
Lai Xiaomin, the former chairman of China Huarong Asset Management, was executed on Friday. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE