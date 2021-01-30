The practice of buying and selling pets online in China has upset animal rights groups. Photo: Sina The practice of buying and selling pets online in China has upset animal rights groups. Photo: Sina
Animal rights in China: ‘pets by post’ scheme sparks outrage among advocacy groups

  • Chinese consumers are being lured by online vendors offering animal ‘lucky bags’ at knockdown prices, but welfare groups say the practice should be outlawed
  • ‘It’s not just the vendors who lack a conscience, but consumers too,’ says Isobel Zhang, co-founder of the Chinese branch of British charity ACTAsia

Matt Ho
Matt Ho

Updated: 2:00pm, 30 Jan, 2021

