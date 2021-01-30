Members of the World Health Organization team depart from the Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital. Photo: AP
WHO investigators meet Wuhan hospital leaders on day two of Covid-19 mission – but afternoon will be spent ‘visiting museums’
- Investigators meet medics at two hospitals at the centre of the initial outbreak, then visit museums and hold discussions, according to state media
- The mission to find the origin of the coronavirus took months to get going, heightening concerns over transparency
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Members of the World Health Organization team depart from the Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital. Photo: AP