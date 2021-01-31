Prices in major cities including Shanghai have continued to rise. Photo: Reuters
Beijing bank regulator orders crackdown on illegal property loans
- Capital’s branch of China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission warns lenders they will be held accountable for illegal inflows of cash into real estate
- Order to investigate use of personal and business loans comes amid growing fears of a house price bubble
Topic | China economy
