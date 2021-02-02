Supporters say the change is needed to make Taiwan a “normal country”. Photo: EPA-EFE Supporters say the change is needed to make Taiwan a “normal country”. Photo: EPA-EFE
Supporters say the change is needed to make Taiwan a “normal country”. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan
China /  Politics

Taiwan lawmakers seek to remove references to mainland unity from constitution

  • Pro-independence politicians also want to change island’s emblem and anthem, saying they are too closely associated with the opposition Kuomintang
  • One supporter of the change says the constitution reflects a ‘Greater China’ mentality rather than reality

Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 5:00am, 2 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Supporters say the change is needed to make Taiwan a “normal country”. Photo: EPA-EFE Supporters say the change is needed to make Taiwan a “normal country”. Photo: EPA-EFE
Supporters say the change is needed to make Taiwan a “normal country”. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE