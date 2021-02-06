Jaw Shaw-kong says he has been disappointed at the Kuomintang’s performance in opposition. Photo: CNA Jaw Shaw-kong says he has been disappointed at the Kuomintang’s performance in opposition. Photo: CNA
Jaw Shaw-kong says he has been disappointed at the Kuomintang’s performance in opposition. Photo: CNA
Taiwan
China /  Politics

‘Taiwan needs a strong leader’: talk show host Jaw Shaw-kong announces his return to politics

  • Veteran lawmaker says he has not ruled out running for any post as he rejoins opposition Kuomintang party after almost 30 years away
  • Jaw may team up with 2020 candidate Han Kuo-yu in bid for presidency in 2024, observers say

Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 12:00pm, 6 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Jaw Shaw-kong says he has been disappointed at the Kuomintang’s performance in opposition. Photo: CNA Jaw Shaw-kong says he has been disappointed at the Kuomintang’s performance in opposition. Photo: CNA
Jaw Shaw-kong says he has been disappointed at the Kuomintang’s performance in opposition. Photo: CNA
READ FULL ARTICLE