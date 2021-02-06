China has added the wolf to its list of protected species. Photo: Shutterstock
China adds 517 species to protected wildlife list
- Wolf, golden jackal and large-spotted civet among hundreds of animals granted special status in first major shake-up of the inventory for over 30 years
- Move is part of a revision to the Wildlife Protection Law, which started with a ban on the trade and consumption of wild animals in February last year
