Zhou Yongkang, China's former domestic security chief, is serving a life sentence for corruption. Photo: Reuters
China’s corruption busters warn ‘poisonous elements’ are still part of domestic security apparatus

  • Inspectors from the Communist Party’s top disciplinary body say not enough has been done to root out the influence of fallen officials
  • The public security ministry and Shaanxi province have been singled out for criticism over the toxic legacy of the ‘big tigers’ jailed for graft

William Zheng
Updated: 6:00am, 10 Feb, 2021

