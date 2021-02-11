A railway station in Shenyang, northeastern China, is decorated for the Lunar New Year but the usual crowds of travellers returning home for the festival are absent. Photo: Xinhua A railway station in Shenyang, northeastern China, is decorated for the Lunar New Year but the usual crowds of travellers returning home for the festival are absent. Photo: Xinhua
China’s stay-at-home Lunar New Year a welcome break from tradition for many

  • Not everyone is sorry to be skipping the family festivities, which usually include intrusive questions from relatives
  • Most city workers appear to be heeding the government’s call not to travel this year, in bid to prevent another Covid-19 outbreak

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Kristin Huang
Updated: 12:00pm, 11 Feb, 2021

