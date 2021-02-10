Crowds gather during the Lunar New Year holiday in Taiwan, where the coronavirus has been largely contained. Photo: Reuters Crowds gather during the Lunar New Year holiday in Taiwan, where the coronavirus has been largely contained. Photo: Reuters
Crowds gather during the Lunar New Year holiday in Taiwan, where the coronavirus has been largely contained. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan eases Covid-19 vaccine fears with confirmation of doses from Moderna

  • Island to receive 5 million doses from the US firm by June, following concerns over supply amid global competition for vaccines
  • Moderna’s vaccine has yet to be approved in Taiwan, but company says it will work with regulators to get approval before distribution

Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 8:33pm, 10 Feb, 2021

