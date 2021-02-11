The World Health Organization team is briefed outside of the Huanan seafood market on their field visit in Wuhan on January 31. Photo: AP The World Health Organization team is briefed outside of the Huanan seafood market on their field visit in Wuhan on January 31. Photo: AP
The World Health Organization team is briefed outside of the Huanan seafood market on their field visit in Wuhan on January 31. Photo: AP
China /  Politics

WHO Wuhan coronavirus mission over but much more work still to do

  • Further research needs to be done both in China and elsewhere, team lead says
  • Several options open to investigate how virus might have jumped from animals to humans, expert says

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Simone McCarthy
Simone McCarthy

Updated: 6:46am, 11 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The World Health Organization team is briefed outside of the Huanan seafood market on their field visit in Wuhan on January 31. Photo: AP The World Health Organization team is briefed outside of the Huanan seafood market on their field visit in Wuhan on January 31. Photo: AP
The World Health Organization team is briefed outside of the Huanan seafood market on their field visit in Wuhan on January 31. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE