China’s Communist Party has expelled former Shanghai police chief Gong Daoan from its ranks. Photo: qq.com
Former Shanghai police chief Gong Daoan expelled from Chinese Communist Party, to stand trial
- Prosecutors have taken over his case to prepare for trial, says the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection
- Gong’s expulsion came just two weeks after China executed Lai Xiaomin, a former top banker
Topic | Corruption in China
