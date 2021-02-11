China’s Communist Party has expelled former Shanghai police chief Gong Daoan from its ranks. Photo: qq.com China’s Communist Party has expelled former Shanghai police chief Gong Daoan from its ranks. Photo: qq.com
China’s Communist Party has expelled former Shanghai police chief Gong Daoan from its ranks. Photo: qq.com
Former Shanghai police chief Gong Daoan expelled from Chinese Communist Party, to stand trial

  • Prosecutors have taken over his case to prepare for trial, says the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection
  • Gong’s expulsion came just two weeks after China executed Lai Xiaomin, a former top banker

Topic |   Corruption in China
William Zheng
Updated: 7:00am, 11 Feb, 2021

