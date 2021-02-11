People wearing face masks wait to buy food from a steamed food stall at a street market in Wuhan, Hubei province. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Wuhan counts down to Lunar New Year – and recovery
- In the city where the pathogen was first detected, shoppers make last-minute purchases for family celebrations
- It is a contrast with last year when hospitals overflowed with the sick and dying
