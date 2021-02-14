An investment deal between China and the European Union still needs approval from the European Parliament. Photo: Shutterstock An investment deal between China and the European Union still needs approval from the European Parliament. Photo: Shutterstock
An investment deal between China and the European Union still needs approval from the European Parliament. Photo: Shutterstock
European Union
China /  Politics

China sees leverage as Portugal takes presidency of European Council

  • Beijing is keen to get its investment pact with Brussels ratified and has urged Lisbon to help speed up the process
  • Analyst says Portugal’s clout in Europe might be limited but the country is seen as China-friendly

Topic |   European Union
Eduardo Baptista
Eduardo Baptista

Updated: 8:00pm, 14 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An investment deal between China and the European Union still needs approval from the European Parliament. Photo: Shutterstock An investment deal between China and the European Union still needs approval from the European Parliament. Photo: Shutterstock
An investment deal between China and the European Union still needs approval from the European Parliament. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE