Some of the people believed to have been members of the club made their names in Beijing’s technology world. Photo: Handout
Sun sets on China’s billionaire Taishan Club as Communist Party takes care of business
- Low-profile private society counted some of the country’s biggest entrepreneurs as members and had tough entry standards
- But group has disbanded amid party’s drive to redefine the role of businesspeople
Topic | Xi Jinping
Some of the people believed to have been members of the club made their names in Beijing’s technology world. Photo: Handout