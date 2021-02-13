Some of the people believed to have been members of the club made their names in Beijing’s technology world. Photo: Handout Some of the people believed to have been members of the club made their names in Beijing’s technology world. Photo: Handout
Some of the people believed to have been members of the club made their names in Beijing’s technology world. Photo: Handout
Xi Jinping
China /  Politics

Sun sets on China’s billionaire Taishan Club as Communist Party takes care of business

  • Low-profile private society counted some of the country’s biggest entrepreneurs as members and had tough entry standards
  • But group has disbanded amid party’s drive to redefine the role of businesspeople

Topic |   Xi Jinping
William Zheng
William Zheng

Updated: 5:15pm, 13 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Some of the people believed to have been members of the club made their names in Beijing’s technology world. Photo: Handout Some of the people believed to have been members of the club made their names in Beijing’s technology world. Photo: Handout
Some of the people believed to have been members of the club made their names in Beijing’s technology world. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE