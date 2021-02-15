A boy in Wuhan plays badminton on a street decorated for Lunar New Year celebrations, a year after the city was the first epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Reuters A boy in Wuhan plays badminton on a street decorated for Lunar New Year celebrations, a year after the city was the first epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Reuters
A boy in Wuhan plays badminton on a street decorated for Lunar New Year celebrations, a year after the city was the first epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Reuters
China Society
China /  Politics

Coronavirus: in China, a year after the pandemic began, Wuhan has become a city of forgetting

  • The colour and cheer of Lunar New Year celebrations hide a dark seam of grief, anger and unease
  • Whistle-blowers, human rights lawyers and activists are still paying the price for speaking out about the government’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis

Topic |   China Society
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:19pm, 15 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A boy in Wuhan plays badminton on a street decorated for Lunar New Year celebrations, a year after the city was the first epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Reuters A boy in Wuhan plays badminton on a street decorated for Lunar New Year celebrations, a year after the city was the first epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Reuters
A boy in Wuhan plays badminton on a street decorated for Lunar New Year celebrations, a year after the city was the first epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE