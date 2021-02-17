The port of Huanghua, in Hebei, northern China, in December stepped up shipments of thermal coal for coal-fired power generation in the country’s south. Photo: Xinhua The port of Huanghua, in Hebei, northern China, in December stepped up shipments of thermal coal for coal-fired power generation in the country’s south. Photo: Xinhua
China wants to be carbon neutral by 2060, but can its provinces manage it?

  • Ensuring carbon emissions peak before 2030, as is promised, may prove difficult for some provinces, not least where the economy relies on coal
  • Some provincial-level authorities have taken steps towards the government’s goals, while others’ actions have been slow or vague

Echo Xie
Echo Xie

Updated: 6:00am, 17 Feb, 2021

