The port of Huanghua, in Hebei, northern China, in December stepped up shipments of thermal coal for coal-fired power generation in the country’s south. Photo: Xinhua
China wants to be carbon neutral by 2060, but can its provinces manage it?
- Ensuring carbon emissions peak before 2030, as is promised, may prove difficult for some provinces, not least where the economy relies on coal
- Some provincial-level authorities have taken steps towards the government’s goals, while others’ actions have been slow or vague
