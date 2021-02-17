The cyberspace administration is asking platforms to “be more self-aware in keeping the correct direction of public opinion”. Photo: AP The cyberspace administration is asking platforms to “be more self-aware in keeping the correct direction of public opinion”. Photo: AP
The cyberspace administration is asking platforms to “be more self-aware in keeping the correct direction of public opinion”. Photo: AP
China Society
China /  Politics

China’s online speech crackdown extended as cyber watchdog targets bloggers

  • Social media sites say those without government permit may not post on current affairs, politics and ‘distorting content of [Communist] Party, China’s history’
  • Posts on Covid-19 are criticised and newly banned topics include health and judicial matters, as stricter regulation under President Xi Jinping continues

Topic |   China Society
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 4:39pm, 17 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The cyberspace administration is asking platforms to “be more self-aware in keeping the correct direction of public opinion”. Photo: AP The cyberspace administration is asking platforms to “be more self-aware in keeping the correct direction of public opinion”. Photo: AP
The cyberspace administration is asking platforms to “be more self-aware in keeping the correct direction of public opinion”. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE