The cyberspace administration is asking platforms to “be more self-aware in keeping the correct direction of public opinion”. Photo: AP
China’s online speech crackdown extended as cyber watchdog targets bloggers
- Social media sites say those without government permit may not post on current affairs, politics and ‘distorting content of [Communist] Party, China’s history’
- Posts on Covid-19 are criticised and newly banned topics include health and judicial matters, as stricter regulation under President Xi Jinping continues
Topic | China Society
The cyberspace administration is asking platforms to “be more self-aware in keeping the correct direction of public opinion”. Photo: AP