An expected agreement for Pfizer-BioNTech to supply Covid-19 vaccines to Taiwan has been undermined by political interference, the island said. Photo: AFP
Taiwan suggests mainland China pressured BioNTech to abandon Covid-19 vaccine deal
- Health minister says purchase of 5 million doses from German firm was paused after ‘political pressure’, but says agreement is still possible
- BioNTech has partnered with Chinese firm Fosun Pharma for distribution of its vaccine in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
