A man makes an offering as a lion dance team perform inside a mall in Beijing on Tuesday, on the fifth day of the Lunar New Year. Photo: AFP
China /  Politics

Lunar New Year holiday consumption in China jumps to more than 800 billion yuan

  • Consumption for the holiday in 2021 sees a 28.7 per cent increase from 2020
  • Spending still below the amount in 2019, which was over 1 trillion yuan

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Linda Lew
Updated: 9:30am, 18 Feb, 2021

