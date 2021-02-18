A man makes an offering as a lion dance team perform inside a mall in Beijing on Tuesday, on the fifth day of the Lunar New Year. Photo: AFP
Lunar New Year holiday consumption in China jumps to more than 800 billion yuan
- Consumption for the holiday in 2021 sees a 28.7 per cent increase from 2020
- Spending still below the amount in 2019, which was over 1 trillion yuan
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A man makes an offering as a lion dance team perform inside a mall in Beijing on Tuesday, on the fifth day of the Lunar New Year. Photo: AFP