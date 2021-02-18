The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine can be provided to Taiwan, BioNTech has said. Photo: Reuters The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine can be provided to Taiwan, BioNTech has said. Photo: Reuters
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine can be provided to Taiwan, BioNTech has said. Photo: Reuters
Covid-19 vaccine maker BioNTech says it still plans to supply doses to Taiwan

  • German company makes assurance after Taiwanese health minister said deal had stalled, suggesting interference from mainland China
  • Taiwan was expected to sign a contract last month for 5 million doses, but said BioNTech halted it at the last moment

Lawrence Chung
Updated: 8:07pm, 18 Feb, 2021

