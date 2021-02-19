Kweichow Moutai’s chief engineer has been nominated for one of China’s most prestigious academic positions. Photo: Simon Song Kweichow Moutai’s chief engineer has been nominated for one of China’s most prestigious academic positions. Photo: Simon Song
Moutai expert’s honour nomination gives China academics a headache

  • Recommendation of chief engineer for China’s best known liquor brand revives debate about how scientific excellence is rewarded
  • Selection process for science and engineering academicians called into question over objectivity and fairness

Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 3:06pm, 19 Feb, 2021

