Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro won office on a populist platform in 2018, which included attacks on China for what he called predatory trade practices. Photo: AFP
China critic Bolsonaro looks set for second term as Brazil president

  • A turnaround on Chinese-made vaccines and a pro-business agenda are proving popular for the ‘Trump of the Tropics’
  • But while Brasilia has toned down the anti-Beijing rhetoric it could be heading for a rocky period in relations with the US

Eduardo Baptista
Updated: 6:00pm, 20 Feb, 2021

