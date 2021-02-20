A man takes part in a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters A man takes part in a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
A man takes part in a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Asean
China /  Politics

China ready to ‘work with Asean’ to ease Myanmar coup turmoil

  • Chinese foreign minister tells Indonesian counterpart that unrest not in interest of Myanmar or region
  • Beijing hopes all parties will ‘continue the process of democratic transition’

Topic |   Asean
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 1:57pm, 20 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A man takes part in a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters A man takes part in a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
A man takes part in a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE