China ready to ‘work with Asean’ to ease Myanmar coup turmoil

China has said it is willing to work closely with Asean to ease political tensions in Myanmar as pressure mounts on Beijing to condemn the military coup in its Southeast Asian neighbour. In a call with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi on Friday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said a peaceful and stable Myanmar was important to both China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. “The continued turmoil in Myanmar is not in the interests of the country and its people, nor is it in the common interests of the region. Myanmar’s military and political parties have an important responsibility towards the country’s stability and development,” Wang said, according to a Chinese foreign ministry statement. “We hope that all parties in Myanmar will act in the fundamental and long-term interests of the country and nation, resolve the problems that arise in a peaceful manner under the constitutional and legal framework, and continue the process of democratic transition in the country in an orderly manner.” The ethnic Chinese caught in Myanmar’s political turmoil Retno, who is trying to rally Asean members to respond as one to the political crisis in Myanmar, said Indonesia supported Asean’s non-interference principle but would be willing to engage in “constructive contacts” with Myanmar to end the turmoil and continue the democratic transition in the country. Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin agreed earlier to set up a special meeting of Asean foreign ministers to address the political crisis, a proposal that has been endorsed by Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, the bloc’s chairman this year. In an earlier call with Bruneian Second Minister of Foreign Affairs Erywan bin Pehin Yusof, Wang said Beijing supported Asean’s desire to play a constructive role in the Myanmar issue. What does China say to claims it played a role in Myanmar’s military coup? China has been cautious in its public response to the February 1 coup, in which the military overthrew de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy. The coup triggered widespread protests and a nationwide civil disobedience movement against the junta. On Friday, rights groups said a 20-year grocery store worker died after being shot in the head last week as police tried to disperse protesters in the capital Naypyidaw. While the international community rushed to condemn the coup, Beijing has been largely silent, citing its policy of non-interference. It referred to the military takeover as a “cabinet reshuffle” and joined Russia to block a joint statement by the United Nations Security Council to condemn the coup. Earlier this week, Chinese ambassador to Myanmar Chen Hai said Beijing had no “prior knowledge” of the coup and rejected claims that China was aiding the military.