Beijing regards Taiwan as a breakaway province that must be reunited with the mainland. Photo: AFP Beijing regards Taiwan as a breakaway province that must be reunited with the mainland. Photo: AFP
Beijing regards Taiwan as a breakaway province that must be reunited with the mainland. Photo: AFP
Taiwan
China /  Politics

Four Taiwan ex-intelligence officers charged with spying for mainland China

  • Prosecutors say the group including a retired major general, set up a network to collect confidential material for Beijing
  • A former major general is accused of accepting cash and gifts on visits to Macau and the Chinese mainland

Topic |   Taiwan
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:57pm, 20 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Beijing regards Taiwan as a breakaway province that must be reunited with the mainland. Photo: AFP Beijing regards Taiwan as a breakaway province that must be reunited with the mainland. Photo: AFP
Beijing regards Taiwan as a breakaway province that must be reunited with the mainland. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE