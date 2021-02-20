Nanjing blogger Qiu Ziming has been charged with “picking quarrels and provoking trouble”. Photo: 163.com Nanjing blogger Qiu Ziming has been charged with “picking quarrels and provoking trouble”. Photo: 163.com
Nanjing blogger Qiu Ziming has been charged with “picking quarrels and provoking trouble”. Photo: 163.com
Weibo
China /  Politics

Chinese blogger Qiu Ziming charged over ‘malicious’ India border casualty posts

  • Qiu accused of ‘picking quarrels and provoking trouble’ for poking fun at commander and questioning death toll
  • Nanjing police say they acted after reports from the public

Topic |   Weibo
Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 5:35pm, 20 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Nanjing blogger Qiu Ziming has been charged with “picking quarrels and provoking trouble”. Photo: 163.com Nanjing blogger Qiu Ziming has been charged with “picking quarrels and provoking trouble”. Photo: 163.com
Nanjing blogger Qiu Ziming has been charged with “picking quarrels and provoking trouble”. Photo: 163.com
READ FULL ARTICLE