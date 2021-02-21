The authorities have made hi-tech industries a key part of their economic plans. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese leader Xi Jinping sends fresh signal of determination to push for ‘high standards’ of economic independence
- President’s comments to high-level meeting reinforce leadership’s emphasis on economic reform and hi-tech innovation
- Central reform committee meeting told that country must remove barriers and do more to promote property rights
