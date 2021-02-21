The ritual lives on in some rural areas. Photo: Handout
Chinese online commentator calls police after being threatened for criticising ‘backwards’ Lunar New Year custom
- Huang Zhijie says his family was bombarded with calls after he criticised the custom of kowtowing to the elders during Spring Festival
- He was hit with a fierce backlash after saying the ritual, which mainly lives on in rural areas, was a form of ‘social oppression’
Topic | Social media
The ritual lives on in some rural areas. Photo: Handout