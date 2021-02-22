Scrapping the one-child policy in 2015 has failed to arrest the demographic decline. Photo: Xinhua Scrapping the one-child policy in 2015 has failed to arrest the demographic decline. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese health authorities deny planning to end birth control restrictions

  • The National Health Commission said comments that three provinces would be allowed to adopt new policies did not mean it would end limits on family size
  • Currently families are limited to two children, but the end of the one-child policy has failed to stop birth rates falling

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo

Updated: 6:00am, 22 Feb, 2021

Scrapping the one-child policy in 2015 has failed to arrest the demographic decline. Photo: Xinhua
