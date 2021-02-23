China has launched a national campaign to educate officials and the public about Communist Party history. Photo: Getty Images
China’s Communist Party revisits the past to regroup for future
- Xi Jinping launches national campaign to ‘learn lessons’ from history as party’s centenary approaches
- Education drive meant to renew the party’s legitimacy, analyst says
Topic | China’s Communist Party
China has launched a national campaign to educate officials and the public about Communist Party history. Photo: Getty Images