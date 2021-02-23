Chiu Tai-san said the Mainland Affairs Council was likely to “make preparations and assessments to map out new policies and strategies” on Beijing. Photo: CNA Chiu Tai-san said the Mainland Affairs Council was likely to “make preparations and assessments to map out new policies and strategies” on Beijing. Photo: CNA
Taiwan’s new Mainland Affairs Council chief may signal shift in policy on Beijing, analysts say

  • Chiu Tai-san, who is seen as a moderate, said he hoped the two sides could move towards ‘exchanges based on pragmatism’
  • Analysts see the appointment as a response to signs from the Biden administration and an effort to ease tensions

Lawrence Chung
Updated: 5:20pm, 23 Feb, 2021

