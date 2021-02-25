A Chinese woman was jailed last year for posting information on social media about people who had been affected by Covid-19. Photo: Shutterstock A Chinese woman was jailed last year for posting information on social media about people who had been affected by Covid-19. Photo: Shutterstock
China Society
China / Politics

Coronavirus: Chinese woman spent six months behind bars for Covid-19 social media post, court document shows

  • Zhang Wenfang was found guilty of ‘knowingly spreading false information and causing serious disruption to public order’
  • Her Weibo post collated stories about people’s suffering, including a 70-year-old man who took his own life because he was unable to continue his dialysis treatment during the lockdown in Wuhan

Linda Lew
Updated: 5:00pm, 25 Feb, 2021

