A Chinese woman was jailed last year for posting information on social media about people who had been affected by Covid-19. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus: Chinese woman spent six months behind bars for Covid-19 social media post, court document shows
- Zhang Wenfang was found guilty of ‘knowingly spreading false information and causing serious disruption to public order’
- Her Weibo post collated stories about people’s suffering, including a 70-year-old man who took his own life because he was unable to continue his dialysis treatment during the lockdown in Wuhan
Topic | China Society
