Chinese structures and an airstrip are seen on Subi Reef in the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea. Beijing refused to accept a 2016 international tribunal ruling that rejected its territorial claims in the waterway. Photo: AP
Xi Jinping says China has a legal problem: finding the lawyers to defend its interests abroad
- President has raised concerns about a lack of legal talent, calling it ‘a security risk’ in a speech two years ago that was recently made public
- Observers say there is a growing awareness among the leadership that Beijing is at a disadvantage in international disputes
Topic | Xi Jinping
