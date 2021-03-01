Chinese structures and an airstrip are seen on Subi Reef in the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea. Beijing refused to accept a 2016 international tribunal ruling that rejected its territorial claims in the waterway. Photo: AP Chinese structures and an airstrip are seen on Subi Reef in the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea. Beijing refused to accept a 2016 international tribunal ruling that rejected its territorial claims in the waterway. Photo: AP
Chinese structures and an airstrip are seen on Subi Reef in the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea. Beijing refused to accept a 2016 international tribunal ruling that rejected its territorial claims in the waterway. Photo: AP
Xi Jinping
China /  Politics

Xi Jinping says China has a legal problem: finding the lawyers to defend its interests abroad

  • President has raised concerns about a lack of legal talent, calling it ‘a security risk’ in a speech two years ago that was recently made public
  • Observers say there is a growing awareness among the leadership that Beijing is at a disadvantage in international disputes

Topic |   Xi Jinping
Jun Mai
Jun Mai in Beijing

Updated: 9:00am, 1 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese structures and an airstrip are seen on Subi Reef in the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea. Beijing refused to accept a 2016 international tribunal ruling that rejected its territorial claims in the waterway. Photo: AP Chinese structures and an airstrip are seen on Subi Reef in the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea. Beijing refused to accept a 2016 international tribunal ruling that rejected its territorial claims in the waterway. Photo: AP
Chinese structures and an airstrip are seen on Subi Reef in the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea. Beijing refused to accept a 2016 international tribunal ruling that rejected its territorial claims in the waterway. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE