China’s cities reached their target fall in air pollution, after the effects of the coronavirus pandemic were discounted. Photo: Reuters
Covid-19 lockdowns give China breathing room on air quality targets
- Environment ministry reports PM2.5 pollution reductions meet national standard, if effects of pandemic discounted
- Average air quality rates improved in 337 cities across the country where the pollution is monitored
Topic | Environment
China’s cities reached their target fall in air pollution, after the effects of the coronavirus pandemic were discounted. Photo: Reuters