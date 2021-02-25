President Xi Jinping said no other country had alleviated poverty to the extent that China has in such a short time. Photo: CCTV
Xi Jinping declares extreme poverty has been wiped out in China
- President says 850 million people have been lifted out of destitution in an ‘unprecedented accomplishment’
- Beijing’s success in fighting poverty has been pegged to the country’s ambitious economic reform
