Chinese President Xi Jinping seen on a visit to Wuhan Xinxin Semiconductor Manufacturing in 2018. Photo: Xinhua Chinese President Xi Jinping seen on a visit to Wuhan Xinxin Semiconductor Manufacturing in 2018. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping seen on a visit to Wuhan Xinxin Semiconductor Manufacturing in 2018. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Politics

China fails to meet research spending goal but aims to double efforts in applied research, science minister says

  • Country will put semiconductors – including integrated circuits, software and advanced chips – among its research and development priorities, Wang Zhigang says
  • Government will present full version of its new five-year development plan at annual legislative session next week

Topic |   US-China tech war
Matt Ho
Matt Ho

Updated: 12:00pm, 27 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese President Xi Jinping seen on a visit to Wuhan Xinxin Semiconductor Manufacturing in 2018. Photo: Xinhua Chinese President Xi Jinping seen on a visit to Wuhan Xinxin Semiconductor Manufacturing in 2018. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping seen on a visit to Wuhan Xinxin Semiconductor Manufacturing in 2018. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE