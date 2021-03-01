The closing meeting of the third session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, on May 28, 2020. Photo: Xinhua The closing meeting of the third session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, on May 28, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Politics

Explainer |
‘Two sessions’ 2021: five things you need to know about China’s biggest political gatherings

  • Thousands of legislators and advisers will gather in Beijing in early March to set and endorse the national agenda
  • A number of factors will make this year’s meetings different

Topic |   Two Sessions 2021 (Lianghui)
Melissa Zhu
Melissa Zhu

Updated: 10:30pm, 1 Mar, 2021

