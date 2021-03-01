Farmers sell pineapples at a stall by the road in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on February 27, 2021. Photo: Reuters
China’s ban on Taiwanese pineapples sours sentiment towards Beijing and stokes self-reliance
- Taiwanese President Tsai heads to pineapple-growing region to assure farmers her government ‘is watching your back’
- Big corporations put in big orders for the fruit while netizens air frustration about Beijing using biosecurity as an excuse to punish Taiwan
Topic | Taiwan
